51 Years of Dreaming — Help Me Finally Come Home

I am 51 years old, and I have never owned a home. Fifty-one years of living, working, surviving, falling down, getting back up, dreaming, and pressing forward — and not once have I had a place that truly belonged to me. Not a deed with my name on it. Not a yard I could call mine. Not a front door I could lock at night and know, without any doubt, that I was home. I am sharing my story because I believe that if you take the time to read it, you will understand not just where I have been, but where I am trying to go. And maybe you will want to help me get there.

I have a horse. His name is Jameson. He is 18 years old, and I have had him since 2019, and he is one of the great loves of my life. But Jameson is boarded. He lives somewhere else because I have nowhere to bring him. I have to drive to see him — to schedule time with my own horse like an appointment — and when the visit is over I have to leave him there and drive back to a hotel room. My dream is not to one day get a horse. My dream is to bring Jameson home. To wake up in the morning, pull on my boots, walk out my own front door, and see him there on my land. That image has kept me going through more dark days than I can count. He is 18 years old. Every year that passes without us being together the way we should be is a year I cannot get back.A few years ago, I lost my job. I couldn't pay my rent. I tried everything I could think of, stretched every dollar I had, but the math didn't work and I was evicted. I took my cats,I put everything in storage and I figured out my next move. The streets were never an option I was willing to accept. So I found this hotel — and I want to be clear, it is not a typical hotel. It is an extended stay with a full kitchen, a stove, a dishwasher, real living space, and my cats are allowed here. When I had nowhere else to go, this place took me in and I am grateful for that. But I have been here for two years now. What was supposed to be temporary has become my life.I pay $420 every single week to stay here. That is over $1,600 a month — more than $20,000 a year — and I have nothing to show for it. No equity. No future being built. Just a receipt for another week of survival, and then the clock resets. It is a revolving door. I go to work, I earn money, I pay the hotel, I go back to work. Around and around with no exit and no savings and no finish line in sight. And all the while, Jameson is boarded somewhere else and my cats are watching out of the window and my garden is still just a dream inside my head.I know what people say. Just get an apartment. But I live in Michigan, and I need people to understand what that actually means right now. Apartments here rent for $2,500 to $3,000 a month, not including utilities. To get approved, you must earn five times the monthly rent. Your credit score must be 700 or higher. They run a full background check. And the application fee alone can run into the hundreds of dollars — money they keep if you are not approved. Apply to three or four places and you could spend $500 or $600 just in fees and walk away with nothing but rejection letters. The system is not built for people who have stumbled. It is built for people who never have. That is why I am still in this hotel. Not because I gave up. Because every other door was locked.I have a stable job — one I intend to retire from. I am responsible, reliable, and ready to be a homeowner. But I cannot save a down payment from inside this revolving door. The hotel takes too much. The math doesn't allow it no matter how hard I try, no matter how carefully I manage what I have. I am caught in a loop that only breaks one way: with a down payment I cannot generate from inside it. But something has changed. My father has offered to cosign a home loan for me. My dad — a man who loves me and has not looked away from my hard seasons — has said he will put his name beside mine on a loan. I am 51 years old and my father is still showing up for me, and I do not take that for granted for even one second. But a cosigner does not produce a down payment. Without a down payment there is no loan. Without a loan there is no house. Without a house there is no change — just the same door spinning, and Jameson still boarded, my dreams in the distance and me getting more tired with every rotation.

The down payment is the one thing standing between me and everything I have described. Just that. One gap. And I cannot close it alone.

Your gift will mean that a 51-year-old woman who has never owned a home will make a down payment on her first one! It will mean she stops paying $20,000 a year into a hotel and starts building real equity in a home that belongs to her. It will mean her cats finally get to go outside and feel grass under their paws. It will mean Jameson comes home — this specific, real, 18-year-old horse who has been hers since 2019 — finally on her land, finally close enough to reach without a drive. It will mean a garden planted with her own hands. It will mean mornings that belong to her, quiet and green and hers, with her horse visible from the window and her cats in the yard and her hands in the dirt and her heart finally, finally at rest.

I pray about this. I have prayed about it for years. Not for anything extravagant — just a house. Just a yard. Just Jameson at home where he belongs. It is not too much to ask. I truly believe that.

If you can give, please give. If you cannot give, please share this story. Put it on your social media, send it to a friend, post it somewhere people might see it. You never know who might feel called to help. Every dollar and every share brings Jameson and me one step closer to coming home together.

I am still here. Still working. Still praying. Still holding that image in my heart of a morning that belongs to me, boots on, stepping outside, Jameson there in the yard, the cats roaming free, the garden waiting, the trees close, the city far behind me. I have not given up. I am asking for one hand over one wall so I can take it from there on my own.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. Thank you for being the kind of person who shows up for a stranger's story. From the bottom of my heart — thank you.

Please help me bring Jameson home. 🐴🏡🌿