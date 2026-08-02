4º Congreso de Lausana de Líderes Juveniles

I've been invited to participate in the Fourth Lausana Young Leaders Gathering (YLG 4), a global gathering that equips young leaders to accelerate God's mission together.





The gathering is organized by the Lausana Movement, a worldwide organization connecting influencers and ideas for global mission. Their vision centers on the gospel reaching every person, disciple-forming churches for every people and place, Christ-like leaders for every church and sector, and kingdom influence in every sphere of society.





The gathering takes place in Brazil in March 2027. I need to cover the 750€ registration fee by August 30th to secure my place. Your support would mean so much as I prepare to join leaders from around the world in this equipping and mission-focused time.





#YLG4