36 years of work, Now Facing a Life Crisis

Help Tracey Through an Unexpected Financial Crisis

My name is Tracey, and asking for help is something I never imagined I would have to do. For 36 years, I maintained continuous employment and worked hard to provide for myself. My job loss was unexpected and change my life dramatically. After losing my income, I found myself facing a financial crisis that has become increasingly difficult to overcome. Since losing my job, I have done everything I can to regain stability and move forward.





I have actively sought employment and reached out to community resources for assistance, but the organizations informed me they do not currently have funding available. Without steady income, I have exhausted my savings trying to keep up with my basic needs and essential expenses.





At the same time, I have been dealing with ongoing health challenges and the financial burden that comes with taking care of myself during this difficult period.





Right now, I am struggling to afford rent, groceries, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and other basic living expenses. I am also facing the very real possibility of losing my housing if I cannot get caught up financially.

This has been an incredibly difficult and humbling experience. After working do hard to supporting myself, I never imagined that I would find myself alone in a position where I needed to ask others for help.

But I am not giving up.

I am continuing to look for a way forward and working toward getting back on my feet. I am asking for help because, at this point, I simply cannot get through this crisis alone.

Your support will help me meet immediate necessities and give me some stability while I continue working toward a sustainable future. Every contribution matters, whether it is $10, $25, $50, or whatever you are able to give.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is just as meaningful and can make a tremendous difference. A prayer, a share, an encouraging message, or a donation can all help me during this difficult season.

My hope is to get through this crisis safely, regain financial stability, return to a place of independence, and eventually be in a position to help someone else who may find themselves facing an unexpected hardship.

I am deeply grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story and consider helping. I know that everyone has their own challenges, which makes every act of kindness even more meaningful to me.

Thank you for seeing me, hearing my story, and helping me take one step closer to stability, security, and a fresh start.





With sincere gratitude,

Tracey