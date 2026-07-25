2nd Hand Car Purchase

Hello dear family and friends!





A year ago, I never imagined I’d be starting over from scratch. As a single man, I left everything familiar behind in search of a safer future and the chance to build a new life in the United States. I first settled in New York, but the cost of living was simply too high, even with the initial resettlement funds.





With no family to lean on and no partner to share the burden, I made the difficult decision to move to Texas. This move gave me a new opportunity to chase the American dream, but it also meant starting anew once again.





Today, I am working hard to find a job and support myself. Every dollar I earn goes toward surviving and creating a future where I can finally stand on my own two feet. However, the one thing holding me back is reliable transportation. Without a dependable vehicle, simple tasks like attending appointments, going for medical screenings, meeting opportunities, running errands, and finding a job become incredibly challenging. A car isn’t a luxury for me—it’s the key to becoming self-sufficient. Your support can make a huge difference.





Thank you for believing in me and for being part of my journey toward independence!



