2026 ASP Bristol, Tennessee

For the last 2 years I have participated in a mission trip to Bristol, TN to build new homes for people in need through the Appalachian Service Project(ASP). The group I go with is from Heartland Church out of Parkton, MD. We are heading down the 1st week up August and are trying to raise about $15000 to cover the costs of the trip. We figure it will take about $500/person to cover lodging, travel, food and any other necessities needed. Please consider helping us improve the lives of others in need. Thank you and all contributions are tax deductible.