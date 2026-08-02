2014 Mustang GT Wrap Project

I'm raising money to wrap my 2014 Mustang GT, and I want my followers to be part of the process. Through Instagram stories, you'll get to vote on the design choices and watch the project come together. This fundraiser is about showing that car creators can grow together and that I care about what you truly want to see. Your support will help cover my work costs as we build this car slowly, step by step. Thank you for being part of this journey with me.