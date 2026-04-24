1tiredmomma26

Hey friends!!

I am out here grinding hard and taking care of my family. I am in desperate need of dental care and don’t have dental insurance. I need about $8,000 in dental work. I am constantly battling infections and my teeth hurt a lot especially when I eat. Please help me!! I don’t want to look like Bucky the beaver got into a fight with a meth lab and lost. LOL!! 🤣 If every one could donate $1 that would truly help. I have also been feeling down about my financial situation and could use some words of encouragement. Thank you so much. 😊