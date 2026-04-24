15-Passenger Van for Heaven Has Hands

Heaven Has Hands Community Foundation Inc. is a community-based nonprofit serving adults with intellectual disabilities and diverse needs. We provide breakfast and afternoon snacks, arts and crafts, community outings, movies, and a coffee club at local art stores.





We're raising funds for a 15-passenger van to transport our participants to these activities and programs. Your support will help us expand our reach and continue serving the members of our community who depend on these opportunities to connect, create, and belong.