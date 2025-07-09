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13 Years of Endurance: Funding My Master of Biblic

Goal£100,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byDewey Hamilton

13 Years of Endurance: Funding My Master of Biblic

Dear Friends, Supporters, and Family in Faith,

For the past 13 years, my life has been defined by one word: survival.

As a Somali who made the choice to leave Islam, my decision to walk away came at a crushing cost. Over thirteen years ago, I fled an environment broken by severe family violence and religious persecution. Escaping that abuse meant stepping into total independence overnight—with no safety net, no family backing, and no easy way forward. It marked the beginning of a complete, ongoing 13-year estrangement from my family and community.

In recent times, that hardship has reached a critical point. Due to leaving Islam, death threats and fatwas have been declared against me. It is no longer safe for me to remain in London. Living under constant threats to my life and safety has made immediate relocation an absolute necessity.

Yet, through every trial, isolation, and threat, my faith has been my ultimate refuge, anchor, and source of strength. I did not choose the violence of my past, but through grace, I refuse to let it destroy my future.


The Calling: Master’s in Biblical Studies & Theology

God is opening a door for complete transformation and safety. I am preparing to relocate to the United States to pursue a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies and Theology at an evangelical university in Virginia, targeting institutions like Liberty University or Regent University.

This degree is far more than an academic pursuit. It represents a vital step toward living freely without fear, dedicating my life to sacred scholarship, understanding scripture deeply, and ministering to others navigating trauma, persecution, and estrangement.

Why I Need Your Urgent Partnership


While I am actively applying for departmental Graduate Assistantships and scholarships, as an international student fleeing a high-risk situation, the full cost of relocation, safety, tuition, and living expenses presents a wall I cannot climb alone:

  1. Tuition & Academic Fees (2-Year Graduate Program): $28,000
  2. Visa, SEVIS Processing & Legal Documentation: $1,500
  3. Urgent Relocation Travel & Emergency Logistics: $2,500
  4. Housing, Health Insurance & Living Cushion: $15,000
  5. Academic Books & Language Study Tools: $3,000
  6. TOTAL CAMPAIGN GOAL: $100,000 for 2 years plus additional living cost.


After 13 years of survival, asking for help is not easy. But I know God does not bring us through the wilderness to abandon us—He uses the generosity of a faithful community to open doors to safety and purpose.

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