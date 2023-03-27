1 mother.3 daughters.1 vision for a better future

I am a South African Chemical Engineer, a single mother of three daughters, and an aspiring entrepreneur.

For years, I have tried to build a business and create a better future for my family. I have applied for business funding, approached different organisations, pitched ideas and explored opportunities. Despite those efforts, the funding and opportunities I have needed have not materialised.

I have reached a point where I could simply give up.

Instead, I have decided to build something.

I want to build a legacy for my daughters — and create opportunities for young South Africans at the same time.

My vision is to establish a group of connected, revenue-generating businesses that can create employment, practical skills and pathways into work for young people.

The long-term vision has four parts:

🚗 1. AUTOMOTIVE — Buy, Repair & Sell

We will purchase vehicles that need mechanical or cosmetic work, repair and service them, and sell them.

Young people will learn practical skills including vehicle maintenance, servicing, diagnostics, repairs, detailing, stock control, customer service and the fundamentals of buying and selling vehicles.

The goal is to create a business where young people don’t only receive training — they learn by working on real products in a real business.

♻️ 2. RECYCLING & CIRCULAR ECONOMY

We want to establish a recycling operation focused on materials such as aluminium cans, cardboard, paper, PET bottles and suitable glass/beer bottles.

Young people can be employed in collection, sorting, processing, logistics, administration and sales.

The objective is to turn materials that would otherwise become waste into an income-generating business while creating employment.

🚐 3. MOBILITY & TRANSPORT

The longer-term plan is to build a fleet, initially targeting up to 10 Toyota Avanza-type vehicles, subject to the final business feasibility and operating requirements.

These vehicles can create opportunities for young people in driving, fleet operations, administration, maintenance and customer service while generating recurring business revenue.

🏠 4. YOUTH DEVELOPMENT & ACCOMMODATION

The final part of the vision is to create a place where young people can live temporarily while they work, develop skills and pursue learnerships or other employment pathways.

The target is an approximately 18-month development cycle:

Enter → Work → Learn → Develop → Save → Transition → Make room for the next young person.

The aim is not to create dependency.

The aim is to create a pathway out of unemployment.





Why I am asking the world

I am seeking to raise US$950,000 in startup capital — approximately R15.5 million, depending on exchange rates.

This is a significant target, and I know that asking people around the world to support someone they have never met requires trust.

That is why I want this project to be transparent from the beginning.

The funds will be directed toward establishing the businesses, acquiring the necessary assets and equipment, developing the youth programme, creating the initial operating infrastructure and providing working capital.

The current high-level allocation is:

Recycling operation and equipment Automotive workshop and vehicle capital Initial transport/fleet capital Youth training and development Accommodation/youth hub development Working capital Professional, compliance and contingency costs

The detailed budget will be developed and published as the project progresses, with updates on how funds are being used.





Why this matters to me

I want my daughters to grow up knowing that their mother didn’t stop when the doors closed.

I want them to see that you can take a difficult situation and try to turn it into something constructive.

But I also want this to be bigger than my family.

There are young South Africans with potential who need their first opportunity — their first job, their first practical skill, their first experience of earning a salary and their first chance to discover what they are capable of.

I want to build a business that creates those opportunities.

And I want the business to become increasingly self-sustaining, so that the people who come through the programme can eventually make space for the next generation.





You don’t have to give $1,000

This campaign is intended to be built by people from around the world.

If you can contribute:

$1 — you are part of the beginning.

$5 — you are helping build momentum.

$10 — you are helping create opportunity.

$50 — you are helping build the foundation.

$100 or more — you are helping us move closer to the first phase.

And if someone has the capacity to contribute significantly more, I would welcome the opportunity to speak with them directly about the project and its plans.

No contribution is too small, and no one is expected to contribute more than they can genuinely afford.





This is not just about raising money.

I want to document the journey.

I want people who support this project to be able to see:

where we started → what we built → who we employed → what we learned → what worked → what didn’t → and what happened to the money.

If we succeed, I want the first young people we employ to become part of the story of building the next stage.

If something doesn’t work, I will say so.

If we need to change the plan, I will explain why.

And if this grows into something much larger than I currently imagine, I want the people who helped make it possible to be able to look back and say:

“I was there at the beginning.”





Help me build the legacy.

For my three daughters.

For the young people who need an opportunity.

And for the South African businesses we can build together.

Thank you for reading my story and considering supporting the vision.









Uploaded images of a recycling project already started